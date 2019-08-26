Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,207. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.22. The stock has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

