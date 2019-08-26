MB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MBCQ) Shares Down 4.1%

MB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:MBCQ)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.

About MB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MBCQ)

MB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison Bank of Maryland that provides various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposits, including checking, NOW, money market, and statement savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including residential mortgage, non-residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

