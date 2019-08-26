Maxim Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VMW. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $206.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.23.

VMW stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.80. 2,373,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. VMware has a 12-month low of $129.33 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $6,620,721.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,430.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at $80,138,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in VMware by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

