Maxim Group Analysts Give Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) a $92.00 Price Target

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) received a $92.00 target price from research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTEK. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK stock traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $79.77. 21,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,785. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $100,872.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $260,243.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $2,232,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,954 shares of company stock worth $11,173,062 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,906,000 after buying an additional 656,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after buying an additional 320,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,387,000 after buying an additional 259,378 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 816,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,103,000 after buying an additional 182,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.