Max Property Group (MPG) Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $8,998.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010663 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000406 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004045 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002700 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001146 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000185 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

