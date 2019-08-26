Martin Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Toyota Motor makes up 3.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TM. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,513,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 929,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,926 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 591,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,817 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 25.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 206,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,314,000 after acquiring an additional 41,240 shares during the period. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,381. Toyota Motor Corp has a one year low of $111.12 and a one year high of $133.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

