Martin Investment Management LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Martin Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $3,152,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,328.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $9,763,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,539,607.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $63.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,796. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.07.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.85.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

