MARK.SPACE (MRK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.84 Million

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One MARK.SPACE token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, BTC-Alpha and Liquid. MARK.SPACE has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $24,270.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MARK.SPACE alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022160 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MARK.SPACE (MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,976,757 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio . MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Liquid, BTC-Alpha and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARK.SPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARK.SPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.