Mark Francis Hill Purchases 20,373 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Stock

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 20,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$489,563.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,988.78.

Shares of ABX stock traded up C$0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting C$25.81. 1,948,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.00. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$12.54 and a twelve month high of C$25.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.02%.

ABX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.0% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 965,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $23,058,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 115.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,105,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346,176 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,941,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356,630 shares during the period.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

