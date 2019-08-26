Manna (MANNA) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a market cap of $505,717.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,472,268 coins and its circulating supply is 553,197,335 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

