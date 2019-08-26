Maker (MKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $517.36 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $517.36 or 0.04985264 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, DDEX and Kyber Network. Maker has a market cap of $517.36 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maker has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00028483 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Kyber Network, GOPAX, IDEX, DDEX, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, OKEx, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

