MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.00

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 266115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.
MAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MAG Silver from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.
