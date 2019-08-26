MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.00

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 266115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

MAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MAG Silver from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 56,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

