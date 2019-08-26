Mad River Investors Reduces Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Mad River Investors reduced its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. GCI Liberty accounts for 4.2% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mad River Investors owned about 0.07% of GCI Liberty worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 7.8% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 6.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.55. 9,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. GCI Liberty Inc has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLIBA shares. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

