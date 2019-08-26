Mad River Investors Reduces Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Mad River Investors reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in 3M were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.49. 896,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $155.27 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

