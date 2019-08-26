M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $672.00

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $672.00 and traded as high as $674.00. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $664.00, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 671.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 678.37. The stock has a market cap of $362.50 million and a P/E ratio of 67.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

