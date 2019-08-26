LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given a $90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been assigned a $90.00 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 76.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYFT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson set a $72.00 price target on shares of LYFT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of LYFT to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.08. 325,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,219. LYFT has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LYFT will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter worth approximately $42,175,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter worth approximately $7,829,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter worth approximately $17,984,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

