Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 1.48% of Lumber Liquidators worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LL. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 9.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 9.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 467.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $8.92. 27,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $18.36.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, insider Charles E. Tyson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,875.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. Reeves purchased 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,329.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,900 shares of company stock worth $276,128. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

