LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,868 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 199.0% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.63. 126,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,100. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.77 and a 200 day moving average of $125.75. The firm has a market cap of $185.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

