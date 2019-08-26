LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,851 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Pfizer by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,635,000 after buying an additional 2,571,626 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pfizer by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,541,000 after buying an additional 2,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,019,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,852,000 after buying an additional 1,559,405 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.78. 577,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,302,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

