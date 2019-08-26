LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,672,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $738,521,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $786,522,000 after purchasing an additional 834,241 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $674,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,610 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,679,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $485,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,640 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,112. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

