LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,691 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 42,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,438 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.02. The company had a trading volume of 344,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.99.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 19,487 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,054,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock valued at $187,848,418. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

