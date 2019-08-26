LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,691 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 42,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,438 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.02. The company had a trading volume of 344,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.41.
Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.99.
In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 19,487 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,054,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock valued at $187,848,418. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
