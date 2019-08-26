LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $2,062,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 10.3% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total transaction of $486,127.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $64,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,444 shares of company stock worth $2,061,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.45. The company had a trading volume of 308,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.27.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

