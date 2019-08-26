LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.35 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,285 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 0.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.39. 386,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,871,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Cfra set a $80.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

