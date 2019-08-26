LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $629,717.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 112,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

