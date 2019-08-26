Loki (LOKI) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.56 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $30,267.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,369.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.94 or 0.01820658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.67 or 0.03003278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00710474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00767491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00070674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00497323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 42,317,915 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

