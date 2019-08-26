LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,759,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 600,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 246,644 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after buying an additional 377,561 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.68. 11,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,162. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $469.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $1,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,743.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

