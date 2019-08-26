LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 174,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 135,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth $202,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.29. 5,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.11. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AINV. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

