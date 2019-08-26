LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,213 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.7% of LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.11 on Monday, reaching $358.12. The stock had a trading volume of 279,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,527. The company has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.27. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.