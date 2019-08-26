LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,050 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.03. 28,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,577. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average of $105.61.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

