LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYH. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 111.3% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

IYH traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.41. 18,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,191. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $169.96 and a one year high of $204.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.42.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

