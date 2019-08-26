LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,369 shares during the period. Target Hospitality comprises about 7.8% of LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Target Hospitality worth $25,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 885.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 107.2% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $1,202,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TH shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.59 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

In related news, Director Eli Baker acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James B. Archer acquired 64,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $399,884.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 131,584 shares of company stock worth $863,659 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

