LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Has $649,000 Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,264 shares during the quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. 270,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $167,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,260 shares of company stock valued at $492,553. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

