LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,777 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,560,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,543,210,000 after purchasing an additional 589,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southern by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,035,000 after buying an additional 2,503,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after buying an additional 1,188,667 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,148,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,841,000 after buying an additional 135,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Southern by 9.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,330,000 after buying an additional 849,842 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 164,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $9,206,755.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,005 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,090.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 765,761 shares of company stock worth $42,205,297 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.01. 172,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,449,994. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.10.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.