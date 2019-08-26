LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333,245 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 282,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tbo-W L.P. Searchlight II purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Steger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,190.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,695,000 shares of company stock worth $1,879,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

ENT stock remained flat at $$0.63 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENT shares. ValuEngine lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.14.

Global Eagle Entertainment Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

