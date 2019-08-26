Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Receives $43.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ab (Publ) Kinnevik bought 3,141,795 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,970,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hemant Taneja bought 2,678,571 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of LVGO traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.24. 419,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,438. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $45.68.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.