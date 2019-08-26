Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Receives $43.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
In related news, major shareholder Ab (Publ) Kinnevik bought 3,141,795 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,970,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hemant Taneja bought 2,678,571 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About Livongo Health
Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.
