LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Hits Market Cap of $18,249.00

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. LiteBitcoin has a market capitalization of $18,249.00 and $3,494.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info . LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

