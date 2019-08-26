Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report $104.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.10 million and the highest is $106.61 million. Lindsay reported sales of $123.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $450.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.20 million to $456.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $480.73 million, with estimates ranging from $470.10 million to $501.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $121.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.63 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.21%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Boenning Scattergood cut Lindsay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Shares of LNN stock traded up $2.45 on Monday, hitting $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,345. The firm has a market cap of $967.32 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.65. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 278.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 960,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,987,000 after acquiring an additional 707,014 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 19.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 875,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,965,000 after acquiring an additional 141,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,609,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the second quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

