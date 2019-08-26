Levolution (LEVL) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Levolution token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00004194 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Levolution has a market cap of $9.22 million and $106,790.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.23 or 0.04998756 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

LEVL is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,401,801 tokens. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Levolution can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

