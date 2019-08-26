Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 18200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities cut shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leucrotta Exploration Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$43,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 851,706 shares in the company, valued at C$734,170.57. Also, Senior Officer Robert John Zakresky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,232,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,238,503.20.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

