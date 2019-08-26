Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Leidos by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Leidos by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS stock opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Leidos has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $85.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.