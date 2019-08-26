Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.06, approximately 893 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.