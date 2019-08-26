Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Trading Up 0.2%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.30, approximately 423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter.

