Lambda Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $104.78 million and $35.25 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, BitMax and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00253137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.01269286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00095104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,654,651 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Huobi, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

