Laidlaw Reiterates “$1.00” Price Target for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) has been given a $1.00 target price by stock analysts at Laidlaw in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laidlaw’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Shares of CLSD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 1,091,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,566. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.88. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

