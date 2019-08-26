L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Set at $22.00 by Credit Suisse Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) has been assigned a $22.00 price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,557,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,778. L Brands has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in L Brands by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,592,000 after acquiring an additional 399,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,373,000 after acquiring an additional 95,224 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in L Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 106,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

