L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

L Brands (NYSE:LB) received a $26.00 target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on L Brands in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L Brands from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Shares of LB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.07. 551,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,778. L Brands has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in L Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in L Brands by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 198,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after acquiring an additional 970,548 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

