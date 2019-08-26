L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

L Brands (NYSE:LB) received a $26.00 target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on L Brands in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L Brands from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.
Shares of LB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.07. 551,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,778. L Brands has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in L Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in L Brands by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 198,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after acquiring an additional 970,548 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.
L Brands Company Profile
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
