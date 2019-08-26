Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Knoll’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.44. Knoll reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knoll will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knoll.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knoll had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Knoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 518,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,075,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $107,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,305 shares of company stock valued at $464,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Knoll by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,255,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Knoll by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,694,000 after acquiring an additional 134,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Knoll by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,178,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Knoll by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,684,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 240,005 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Knoll by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,650,000 after acquiring an additional 726,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

KNL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. 8,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,884. Knoll has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

