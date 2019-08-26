Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.45, approximately 606,143 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 364,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

KIRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti set a $9.00 price objective on Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Kirkland’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Pleas III bought 100,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Woodward bought 42,918 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,286.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,371.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 27.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,368,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 295,300 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 61.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,100 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 606,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 437.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 410,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.