Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kirby from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 20,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $1,647,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,541.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 27.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 103.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 32.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kirby has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Kirby had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

