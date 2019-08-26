Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Director Buys $99,550.00 in Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at $603,830.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.92. 9,531,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,477,913. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Johnson Rice began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 866.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 606.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

